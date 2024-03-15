Entire 140 Crore Population of the Country is Hindu, Says RSS Co-Convener Manmohan Vaidya

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) co-convener Manmohan Vaidya has stated that the ancestors of all were Hindus. He further commented, "The work of the RSS is growing across the country and many youths are joining the Sangh. Every year, the RSS website receives requests from one lakh people to 'Join RSS'. India's 140 crore communities are Hindus."

Vaidya further noted, "After the Ram Temple Pranpratishtha ceremony, an atmosphere of consciousness and energy was created in the country. The minority community was misinformed about the RSS and they had misconceptions about the Sangh. Now the atmosphere of fear among them is decreasing,"

Sangh's Exponential Growth

The Sangh has branches in 922 districts, which is 99 percent of the districts in the country, while there are branches in 6597 taluka areas. The Sangh's expansion has grown exponentially over the past few years. As the Sangh's work is increasing, mandals have been formed with a group of 10 to 15 villages, and branches are currently operational in 5898 mandals. At present, there are 73,177 regular branches in the country. Of these, 60 percent of the branches are of students and 40 percent of the branches are of professionals and employers. Eleven percent of the branches belong to the youth. Thus, the participation of the younger generation seems to be increasing. Apart from regular branches, 27,770 weekly Milan branches are operating in the country, Vaidya said.

Manmohan Vaidya also said, "On the occasion of the Ram Mandir Pratishthan ceremony, the Sangh has increased its mass contact across the country, connecting 19.38 crore people in 5.98 lakh villages. In which 44 lakh activists actively participated. The Ram Janmabhoomi Pratishthan celebrations were celebrated at 22.60 lakh places across the country. It was attended by 27.94 crore people. This has created an energetic environment in society. The Sangh is the organization of the entire society." Vaidya said the focus is on strengthening the Sangh before its centenary year begins.