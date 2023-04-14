Entire opposition will remain united in 2024 LS polls to shatter BJP illusions: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut lauded the efforts to forge opposition unity and said that the entire opposition will remain united in 2024 Lok Sabha polls to shatter Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) illusions.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have started to unite opposition, we welcome it. Raut's remarks came a day after NCP leader Sharad Pawar met Mallikarjun and party leader Rahul Gandhi and spoke on the need to talk to other parties and to move together in the fight for various concerning people.

Pawar meeting comes a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Kharge and Gandhi amid talks of like-minded opposition parties coming together on a common platform to defeat the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier Sanjay Raut Raut said that the future of Ajit Pawar is bright with the NCP and he might not join BJP. Ajit Pawar is a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress party. I don't think he will do such things and go with them BJP, said Raut. Sanjay Raut further mentioned that discussions will be held with Ajit Pawar and Nana Patole in the upcoming days.