Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 165 points
By ANI | Published: March 11, 2022 09:58 AM2022-03-11T09:58:41+5:302022-03-11T10:05:08+5:30
Equity indices opened in green on Friday with Sensex up by 165.08 points and Nifty up by 45.70 points.
Equity indices opened in green on Friday with Sensex up by 165.08 points and Nifty up by 45.70 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 165.08 points or trading at 55,629.47 and up by 0.30 per cent at 9.51 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16,640.60 at 9.51 am, up by 45.70 points or 0.28 per cent.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app