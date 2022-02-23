Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 229 points
By ANI | Published: February 23, 2022 09:30 AM2022-02-23T09:30:31+5:302022-02-23T09:40:03+5:30
The equity indices on Wednesday opened in green with the Sensex up by 229.13 points and Nifty up by 71.45 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 229.13 points or 0.40 per cent at 57,529.81 at 9.22 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,163.65 at 9.22 am, up by 71.45 points or 0.42 per cent.
( With inputs from ANI )
