Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 304 points

Equity indices opened in green on Friday with Sensex up by 304.84 points and Nifty up by 104 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 304.84 points or 0.53 per cent at 57581.78 at 9.25 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17214.20 at 9.25 am, up by 104 points or 0.61 per cent.

On the Sensex, all the sectors were trading in positive; Oil and gas, realty and consumer durables among those trading at the highest.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor