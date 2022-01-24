Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 251 points
By ANI | Published: January 24, 2022 09:26 AM2022-01-24T09:26:30+5:302022-01-24T09:35:07+5:30
Equity indices opened in red on Monday with the Sensex down by 251.33 points and Nifty down by 79.20 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 251.33 points or 0.43 per cent at 58758.85 at 9.17 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17538.00 at 9:17 am, down by 79.20 points or 0.45 per cent.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor