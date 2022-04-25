Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 516 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Monday with Sensex down by 516.55 points and Nifty by 168.40 points.

At 9:35 am, the BSE Sensex was down by 516.55 points or 0.90 per cent at 56,680.60.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,003.60, at 9:35 am, down by 168.40 points or 0.98 per cent.

