"Even 50 khoke are not enough for them": Uddhav Thackeray

On Saturday, a protest was held by Shivsenakis under the guidance of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. This protest march started from Dharavi to Adani's Bandra Kurla Complex office. After the protest, Uddhav Thackeray addressed the attendees and strongly criticized the Adani Group and the ruling party. He warned those who are supporting Adani to be aware; we will make sure that they will not mention his name again. While addressing the protest, Uddhav Thackeray said that the Dharavi project has been in discussion for a long time, and, including Shiv Sena, many people tried to raise their voices. He promised them that, if required, he would bring the whole of Maharashtra to support Dharavi.

Uddhav Thackeray indirectly accused the government of favoring Adani, suggesting they're doing it because of bribes. He sarcastically remarked that even 50 boxes (50 lakh) are not sufficient for them now, implying a questionable relationship between the government and Adani. Thackeray expressed concern that the government is aiming to take control of Dharavi and Mumbai. Mocking the government, he referred to their slogan of "government at your doorsteps," suggesting that it appears the government is actually at Adani's doorstep. In continuation, Thackeray added that what he finds intriguing is that whenever he speaks out against Adani, the swift response always seems to come from the BJP.

The Adani Group's company, Adani Realty, led by Gautam Adani, won the bid for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, which was put out by the Maharashtra cabinet in December 2022. Adani Realty's bid for the project was Rs 5,069 crore, while its closest competitor, DLF Group, submitted a bid of Rs 2,025 crore.