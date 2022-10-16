Even after paying taxes, we get questioned: Nana Patekar questions Shinde and Fadnavis on bias against common man

Nana Patekar asked some tough questions to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Deputy Devendra Fadnavis at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2022. During the course of the interview, Nana Patekar quizzed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the bias against common man in comparison to politicians. The Khoram actor asked, “Even though we are paying taxes, we are being investigated, why are you not being investigated?”

“When a corporator is elected, he is a millionaire next year. I know he is corrupt, but why don’t you notice? Why is he not investigated? After earning Rs 100, I pay Rs 30 in tax and GST too. Even after all this, we have investigations, Why don’t you?” Patekar asked.In reply, Devendra Fadnavis said, “Corruption is a pest not only in politics, but in the entire system. To eradicate it, it will take a lot of collective effort. People who have gone to jail for corruption, are trapped and win with a thumping majority.”“There is no aversion to corruption in the society. Until society calls good good and bad bad, this situation will not change,” said Fadnavis.