'Everything that happened yesterday was emotional but our questions were not answered" says Sanjay Shirsat

As a last ditch effort to stop the Shiv Sena's turmoil due to Eknath Shinde's revolt, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made a very emotional appeal to the rebels yesterday. Thackeray directly appealed to the MLAs to directly come to him and address the issue. Now the rebel MLA Sanjay Shirsat has expressed his displeasure through a letter, he arrested that the party was very emotional, but there were no answers to their questions, he said.

The revolt in the Shiv Sena, the largest party in the Mahavikas Aghadi, has destabilized the state government. Shiv Sena leader and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde has claimed that he has 40 MLAs out of 55. Shinde also announced that this number will go up to 50. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was disturbed by all these political earthquakes, made an emotional appeal to the Sena MLAs as a last resort.

After that, Chief Minister Varsha vacated the bungalow and went to stay at Matoshri. Sanjay Shirsat, MLA of Aurangabad West from Eknath Shinde's group, has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in this regard and asked him many questions.

Eknath Shinde has also tweeted a letter written by rebel MLA Sanjay Shirsat alleging that his party MLAs are being treated insultingly by the gangsters around Uddhav Thackeray. In the letter, Shirsat said, "What you said yesterday, what happened was very emotional. But it didn't answer our basic questions. So we had to write this emotional letter to convey our feelings to you" he wrote.

"Yesterday, the doors of Varsha Bungalow were literally opened to the public. Glad to see the crowd at the bungalow. These doors were closed for us as Shiv Sena MLAs for the last two and a half years. To enter the bungalow as an MLA, we had to make up our minds about the people around us, who were not elected from among the people, who were going to our lives in the Legislative Council and the Rajya Sabha. As the Chief Minister of Shiv Sena, as a self-proclaimed MLA, we never got direct access to Varsha Bungalow. The Chief Minister meets everyone on the sixth floor of the Ministry, but for us, there is no question of the sixth floor because you have never been to the Ministry," Shirsat said in the letter.

"We used to get bored and leave. After many requests to meet the CM for work in the constituency, for other questions, for personal problems, a message would come from Badwa calling you to Varsha Bungalow but it would be kept at the gate of the bungalow for hours. If I called Badwa many times, Badwa would not receive the call. Eventually we would get bored and leave. Our question is why our self-proclaimed MLAs, who are elected from three to four lakh voters, are treated in such an insulting manner" he added.