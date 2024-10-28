Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: NCP-SCP Releases List of 7 Candidates; Ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's Son Salil Deshmukh to Contest from Katol
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 28, 2024 04:45 PM2024-10-28T16:45:47+5:302024-10-28T16:55:21+5:30
The Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) has released their latest list of seven candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Among those named is Salil Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who will contest from the Katol constituency.
#MaharashtraElection2024 | NCP-SCP releases another list of 7 candidates, including Salil Deshmukh son of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh from Katol. pic.twitter.com/vyI3XbfN57— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024