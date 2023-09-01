Ex-Shive Sena (UBT) corporator Sudhir More found dead on Ghatkopar railway tracks, suicide suspected

Sudhir Sayaji More, a former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator and the Communication Chief of the Thackeray Group in Ratnagiri District, has tragically passed away. His lifeless body was discovered on the railway tracks near Ghatkopar railway station around midnight on Thursday. It is alleged that the UBT leader committed suicide after being blackmailed by an unknown person for many days.

According to reports, Sudhir More left his residence on Thursday night, asking his bodyguards to stay there and not accompany him. He mentioned that he was leaving to attend a meeting. However, his lifeless body was ultimately discovered on the fast track at Ghatkopar railway station late at night, around 2 am. The circumstances surrounding his death have given rise to numerous speculations, but no concrete information has emerged thus far.