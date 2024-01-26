Ex-Telangana Deputy CM Mahmood Ali Faints During Republic Day Celebrations

Former Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali faints during Republic Day celebrations at Telangana Bhawan today (January 26).As India's 75th Republic Day Parade kicked off in the national capital, a 30-member band contingent and a marching contingent of the French Foreign Legion participated in the event in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Kartavya Path on Friday. Two Rafale fighter jets also flew over the Kartavya Path during the parade.

A 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France will take part in the parade. Two Rafale fighters and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French Air Force will also feature in the celebrations. There are six Indians in the French team - CCH Sujan Pathak (Chief corporal), CPL Dipak Arya (Corporal), CPL Parbin Tandan (Corporal), Gurvachan Singh (First Class Legionnaire), Aniket Ghartimagar (First Class Legionnaire) and Vikas Djeassegar (First Class Legionnaire