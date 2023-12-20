Excise Dept and Mumbai Bharari Pathak confiscates foreign liquor worth 1 crore brought for the festive season

Mumbai: Foreign liquor worth 1 crore sent by courier has been confiscated by the Excise Duty Department and Mumbai City Bharari Pathak 2. Three individuals have been accused of the same, with the tempo and container used for its transport also being taken by the authorities.



State Excise Duty Department's regional Deputy Commissioner Prasad Surve oversaw the mission which was headed by Mumbai City Bharari Pathak 2's Prakash Kale at Dana and Vadibandar.

The authorities had received the intel that 580 foreign whiskey bottles sold in Haryana had been brought illegally to Mumbai via courier service. The Excise Department has arrested Naresh Rawani, Jeenash Kureshi and Premji Gala.

They were found with one container and tempo containing 580 sealed liquor bottles belonging to 17 foreign brands which amount to Rs 1,01,63,935.

This operation team included inspector Prakash Gauda, Santosh Chopdekar, Sandeep More, Sub-inspector Pratap Kharbe, Rafiq Shaikh Jawan Vinod Ahire, Sachin Paithankar, Pratham Ravrane, Vikas Sawant and Dinesh Khairnar.