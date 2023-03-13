Excise team seizes alcohol worth Rs 66 lakh at toll booth in Pune

The State Excise team confiscated imported alcohol and beer worth Rs 65.90 lakh and a container worth Rs 86 lakh near the Somatne toll booth in Taleagon Dhabade.

The State Excise Department's Talegaon Dabhade Division has begun conducting enforcement action against the illegal smuggling of alcohol produced in Goa into foreign countries. This activity took place near the Somatne toll booth.

Authorities seized a 10-wheel container truck that was allegedly used for importing and distributing illegal foreign liquor. This container held 445 cartons of various beer and alcohol brands from throughout the world. The State Excise Department received information that this material was being illegally carried into Maharashtra disguised as medications. This product can only be made and sold in the state of Goa.

Shankar Lal Narayan Joshi, a 46-year-old inhabitant of Sambalpur, Rajasthan, is the suspected container driver. According to Sections 65(a)(e), 81, 83, 90, 103, and 108 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949, a complaint has been filed against the arrested suspects.