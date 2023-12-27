Pune: 10-12 Gas Cylinders Explode Near Symbiosis College, Fire Under Control

In the Vimannagar area of Pune, an explosion involving approximately 10 cylinders occurred at the Rohan Mythila building within the Simboysis Colleges premises. Three fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to the scene, and active firefighting operations are currently in progress. This explosion happened around 1pm

Adjacent to the site, in a building under construction, an unauthorized welding operation was taking place, with around 100 cylinders present. Initial reports suggest that the explosion involved 10 cylinders. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, and the firefighting team has effectively contained the fire.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | At least 10-12 LPG cylinders exploded near Symbiosis College in the Viman Nagar area of Pune city. Around 100 LPG gas cylinders were stored illegally in an under-instruction site. Out of 100 LPG cylinders, 10 cylinders exploded after a fire. 3 fire tenders… pic.twitter.com/dPzcEznUSn — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

The Horizon Developers, situated in the Neon Sites area of Pune where the incident occurred, had storage sheds for residential and commercial gas cylinders, numbering around 100 in the vicinity. The explosion triggered a fire as a result of approximately 10 to 12 cylinders exploding. Swift responses from the Pune and PMRDA fire brigade teams averted major injuries. Specific details about the cylinder responsible for the incident are currently unavailable.

At present, the fire has been extinguished, and the firefighting department has confirmed the absence of reported injuries or casualties. Efforts are underway to assess the extent of the damage caused by the incident.