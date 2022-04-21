Fadnavis: 'Last time when transfer of 10 DCP officers was cancelled it came to light as transfer scam'

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday reacted over IPS officers that were transferred in Maharashtra. He said,"Cancellation of police reshuffle draws attention. What is the real reason behind it? The last time when the transfer of 10 DCP officers was cancelled it came to light as a transfer scam."

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday promoted or transferred around 40 senior police officers in a major reshuffle. Controversial IPS officers in the state were abruptly replaced by a circular issued by the Home Department on Wednesday. Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey was also transferred. He has been replaced by Jayant Naiknavare in Nashik. Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishnaprakash was also transferred. Ankush Shinde was appointed in his place. Beed Superintendent of Police R. Raja was transferred to Pune. Also, Sandeep Karnik, who had a controversial career due to the Maval shooting case in Pune, had returned to Pune. He was appointed as the Joint Commissioner of Police, Pune.

In another development, Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch Milind Bharambe and IG (Law & Order) Suhas Warke have been transferred to each other's posts. Joint Commissioner of Pune city Ravindra Shisve has been appointed IG (State Human Rights Commission), while senior officer Sureshkumar Mekala has been named IG (State CID).

