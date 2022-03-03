Fadnavis: Maha govt does not want to take Malik's resignation, This is 'Dawood samarpit', 'Dawood sharan' govt

For the first time in Maharashtra, a minister (Nawab Malik) is behind bars but his resignation hasn't been taken. This is unexpected. He hasn't been jailed for a small matter, he's accused of dealing with family of Dawood Ibrahim, said Devendra Fadnavis, LoP in Maharashtra Assembly. He said that although the remand of Nawab Malik clearly mentions that he had dealt with the accused in the Mumbai blasts, no action has been taken against him. He was speaking to the media outside the Vidhan Bhavan.

"Why does Govt not want to take his resignation? This is a 'Dawood samarpit', 'Dawood sharan' govt.This govt is coming together to save people who keep relations with Dawood. That's why we've started protests & we demand that his resignation be taken immediately," said Fadnavis.

The Chief Minister will have to say exactly who is pressuring the Thackeray government to back the minister who is involved in the deal with Dawood.The BJP will not rest until Nawab Malik resigns, "said Devendra Fadnavis.

If Sanjay Rathore resigns then why not Malik?

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathore did not even go to jail. But he resigned on moral grounds. Meanwhile, Nawab Malik is in jail and the charges against him are very serious. What is the reason behind his resignation? Who is putting pressure on the government ?, said Fadnavis. We will keep asking the government for answers in the assembly. "The government is running away from our questions but we will not rest until Malik resigns," Fadnavis said.

