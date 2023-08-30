"Fadnavis was 40km from Bhima Koregaon on riot day": Prakash Ambedkar's claim ignites debate

The commission investigating the Bhima Koregaon riots has documented Prakash Ambedkar's statement. Prakash Ambedkar personally disclosed his statement's contents to the media. During this, he revealed a significant detail, mentioning Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “Many have concealed information about the Bhima Koregaon riots case," he claimed. He shared these thoughts while addressing the media on Wednesday, August 30th.

"Devendra Fadnavis was in Nagar district, 40 km from Bhima Koregaon, on January 1. His helicopter reportedly took off between 11.30 a.m. and 11.40 a.m. The riot occurred in the morning. If he had information about the riots, he would have come to Pune and assessed the situation. However, they were never informed about the riots. Hence, the commission should investigate whether it's an administrative failure or a political failure."

“Many have concealed information about the Bhima Koregaon riots case. I will present two incidents to the commission in the next hearing. Even in incidents like the Mumbai bomb blast, despite having all the information, it didn't reach the local police, leading to the 26/11 incident," Ambedkar stated.

"Such incidents are happening again and again. Therefore, the Commission should undertake the task of determining accountability. Questions were also asked after my statement in the hearing. I have answered those questions to the Commission. There was cross-examination due to the dispute over who buried Sambhaji Maharaj. Now a new political equation is being created,” Ambedkar said.