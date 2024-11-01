Fair Elections in Maharashtra Unlikely with DGP Rashmi Shukla, Says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT), leader Sanjay Raut voiced serious concerns on Friday regarding the fairness of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, asserting that the state's Director General of Police, Rashmi Shukla, has a pro-BJP bias. Raut claimed that during the formation of the government in 2019, Shukla was involved in wiretapping opposition communications and relaying information to then-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He questioned how fair elections could be expected under her oversight, highlighting that despite requests for her removal from the role, the Election Commission stated it lacked the authority to make such a transfer. Raut noted the recent change of DGP in Jharkhand and criticized the perception of police pressure influencing the electoral process in Maharashtra.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole formally requested the Chief Election Commissioner to remove Shukla, alleging her bias against opposition parties such as Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP(SP). Patole emphasized that recent weeks have seen a rise in political violence targeting opposition leaders, raising further alarm about the upcoming elections. The elections for the 288 constituencies are scheduled for November 20, with results to be announced on November 23.