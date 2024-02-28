Fake Currency Racket Busted in Pune: Six Arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police for Circulating Rs 70,000 in Counterfeit Rs 500 Notes

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police detained six people on Sunday for allegedly printing and circulating Rs 70,000 worth of counterfeit currency in Rs 500 denominations. The accused Ruhtik Chandramnani Khadse, Suraj Yadav, Akash Dhangekar, Suyog Salunkhe, Tejas Ballal and Pravan Gahvanehave have been arrested by the Dehu road police.



According to the police, the accused, Ruhtik Khadse, who is an IT graduate, was given the task of circulating the counterfeit currency in the market while Yadav designed the notes and Salunke operated the machine. The accused Tejas Ballal procured the raw materials required to produce the currency. The accused purchased a used offset machine used for printing from Appa Balwant Chowk in Pune. The paper used for printing the notes was ordered from China via an online platform.

The accused initially started a pamphlet printing business, which did not do well. Yadav, who used to work as a driver, put forward the idea of printing fake currency to earn money. Accordingly, they planned to print the notes and order the paper at Ballal's residence from a Chinese E-commerce website.