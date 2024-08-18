Fake Garlic Made With Cement Found in Maharashtra; Shocking Video Emerges

A video recently went viral on social media, highlighting a disturbing case in Maharashtra's Akola district, where fake garlic made of cement was discovered. The footage shows an individual peeling a clove of garlic to reveal cement inside, indicating that the garlic is unusually hard and inedible.

This incident comes amidst a nationwide surge in garlic prices, leading to reports of counterfeit garlic being sold in vegetable markets. The video has sparked concern about the integrity of food products and the lengths to which some sellers might go to exploit high prices.