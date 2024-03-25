Fake ‘PA’ of Devendra Fadnavis Held for Duping Man

Two men have been arrested for allegedly cheating a laundryman of Rs 15 lakh with one of them pretending to be a personal assistant to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, police said on Sunday. The accused duo is identified as Suhas Mahadik and Kiran Patil, the fake PA.

Police said the complainant Mallesh Kalluri (46) came to know that his place of work would go for redevelopment under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme.“Meanwhile, Kalluri was told that the president of a Dhobi Ghat residents society has submitted an application in the registrar’s office seeking to disqualify Kalluri from the list of eligible persons,” a police official said quoting the FIR.Kalluri then approached Suhas Mahadik, a local known to him, and sought his help.

Mahadik told Kalluri that he knows a person at Sagar bungalow- the official residence of Fadnavis- who is PA to the Deputy CM.

“As told by Mahadik, Kalluri sent his documents on his WhatsApp number. Mahadik assured Kalluri that his work would be done but he will have to pay Rs 35 lakh,” the official said.

Mahadik called Kalluri near Vidhan Bhavan last week and introduced him to Patil who was wearing an ID card with a blue ribbon around his neck which had Maharashtra State written on it.Mahadik spoke to Patil, who demanded Rs 35 lakh for doing his work, as per the FIR.

The next day, Kalluri told Mahadik that the people of his society could pay only Rs 10 to 12 lakh. Mahadik told him that he would get back after speaking to Patil. Later, he asked Kalluri to come near Vidhan Bhavan,” the official said.

The complainant, accompanied by some members of his society, handed over Rs 15 lakh to Mahadik near the Air India building in south Mumbai. Patil also reached the spot, collected money from Mahadik and left, the official added.

Patil told Kalluri that he would prepare the necessary document within two hours. However, when he didn’t return, Mahadik called up Patil who told him that the work had started. After waiting for a long time, Patil didn’t come and switched off his mobile phone,” as per the FIR.

The next day, Mahadik and Kalluri went to Sagar bungalow where they asked about Kiran Patil but they were told that no person with that name worked there.

Realising that he was cheated, Kalluri lodged an FIR at Marine Drive police station,” the official said, adding that police tracked down Patil to Titwala in Thane district.

During the interrogation, Patil disclosed Mahadik’s role in cheating, following which they were arrested on March 22 under sections 170 (Personating a public servant), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.