"Fake Shiv Sena, NCP Will Merge with Congress," Says PM Modi at Dindori Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a rally in Nashik's Dindori, criticized the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi, suggesting that the "fake Shiv Sena" (Uddhav Thackeray faction) and "fake NCP" (Sharad Pawar faction) will merge with the Congress.

"Congress is losing so badly that it is difficult for them to even become a valid opposition. A leader of the INDI alliance in Maharashtra gave a suggestion that all the small parties in Maharashtra should merge with Congress after the elections...It is certain that this fake Shiv Sena, fake Nationalist Party, will merge with Congress and when this fake Shiv Sena will merge with Congress, I will remember Bala Saheb Thackeray the most, because Bala Saheb also used to say that the day he felt that Shiv Sena has become Congress, that day he will end Shiv Sena, meaning that now there will be no trace of fake Shiv Sena," PM Modi said.

"The fake Shiv Sena has shattered every dream of Balasaheb Thackeray. His dream was to build a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Congress rejected the invitation of Pran Pratistha and fake Shiv Sena also chose the same path. Congress people are talking nonsense about the temple and the fake Shiv Sena is completely silent. Their partnership is a partnership of sin. And their sin has been exposed in front of the entire world...In the four phases of elections that have taken place, the public has defeated them from all sides," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister's visit is crucial not just for energizing BJP and Shiv Sena cadres in Mumbai North East and other constituencies but also ahead of the upcoming polling.

In anticipation of PM Modi's visit, traffic advisories have been issued by the traffic police. LBS road will be closed for vehicles from Gandhi Nagar junction to Naupada junction from 2 pm to 10 pm, along with the closure of Mahul-Ghatkopar road from Meghraj junction to RB Kadam junction during the same time period. Vehicle traffic will be rerouted to various alternative routes including Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Andheri-Kurla Road, Saki Vihar Road, MIDC Central Road, SCLR, Sion Bandra Link Road, and JVLR.