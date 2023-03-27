Navi Mumbai: Family members booked for dowry harassment

The Navi Mumbai police have charged nine members of the same family, including the husband and his mother, with torturing a 37-year-old housewife for dowry, police said on Monday.

A case was filed at the Kamothe police station under Indian Penal Code sections 315 (Act done with intent to prevent a child from being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) and 498-A (Husband or relative of a woman subjecting her to cruelty).

According to the FIR, the woman was forced to abort twice by her husband's family members, who took her to Karnataka because she couldn't meet their constant financial demands. The complainant had been married for seven years and was living with her in-laws in Kalyan.