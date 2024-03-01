Family Receives Wrong Body from Mumbai Hospital, Discovers Error at Cremation Site

A family from Kolhapur has raised serious allegations against a private hospital in Mumbai, claiming that instead of their ailing relative, they received the wrong body. The patient, identified as 45-year-old Krushnat Mahadev Patil, employed at a school in Varange Padali village, was initially admitted to a nearby hospital after experiencing severe symptoms, including vomiting blood. Following his initial treatment, he was referred to Tata Memorial Hospital located in Parel, Mumbai, for advanced medical care.

On Thursday, Jaysingh Musale, the brother-in-law of the deceased, disclosed that Patil was unable to secure a bed at Tata Memorial Hospital. Consequently, he was transferred to a private hospital in central Mumbai. "We were informed of the unavailability of beds at Tata hospital and were advised to consider a reputable private facility. Despite our efforts, Patil's condition deteriorated, leading to his demise a few days later," Musale recounted. Following Patil's passing, his remains were stored in the hospital's mortuary for a span of two days. "We coordinated the arrangements for an ambulance and transported the body to our village on Thursday afternoon," added Musale.

According to a report of TOI, The body was taken directly to the cremation site. "It was only when we removed the cloth from the face that we realised that the body is that of a different person, he said. Subsequently, the family reached out to the hospital authorities, prompting them to dispatch the correct body. However, queries directed towards the charity-trust-run hospital were met with refusal to comment. Yogesh, the brother of the deceased, expressed profound distress and trauma, rendering him unable to articulate his thoughts on the matter.