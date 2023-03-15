Family tragedy unfolds in Pune as software professional, wife, and child found dead in their flat

A 44-year-old software professional, his wife and their eight-year-old son were found dead in their flat in the Aundh area of Pune city on Wednesday, police said.

It seemed that the man first killed his wife and son and then hanged himself, they said. The deceased were identified as Sudipto Ganguly, his wife Priyanka and his son Tanishka.

"As the deceased couple was not responding to phone calls, Sudipto's brother who lives in Bengaluru asked a friend to visit the house. After finding the flat locked, he filed a missing persons complaint," said an official of Chatushringi police station.

However, police discovered that the couple's mobile phones seemed to be inside the flat based on location data. Police discovered Sudipto hanging from the ceiling after breaking into the house with a duplicate key, while his wife and child were found dead with polythene bags wrapped around their faces.

According to the official, no suicide note was found at the incident. Sudipto said he quit his job at a software firm to start his own business, and that an investigation was underway.