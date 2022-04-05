Famous builder Sanjay Biyani shot at in Nanded, seriously injured

Famous builder Sanjay Biyani was shot by unknown persons in Anandnagar area of Nanded. While Biyani was leaving the house, an unidentified person on a two-wheeler opened fire in Anandnagar area. Sanjay Biyani was seriously injured in the firing, the cause of the shooting is still unclear. The search for the attackers is on. The incident ha caused a stir in the area.