Fans, singers remember Ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh on birth anniversary

Artistes will come and go, but there are some who remain immortal. Jagjit Singh is one of them. To date, people listen to his soulful ghazals.

As it's his birth anniversary today, fans and members from the film industry took to social media to pay tributes to the Ghazal King.

'Iktara' fame Kavita Seth penned a heartfelt note in memory of Jagjit Singh.

Sharing Jagjit Singh's picture, Seth wrote, "Remembering the legend, Jagjit ji on his birth anniversary. There can be no other like him."

Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, too, remembered Jagjit Singh.

"Remembering legendary singer, composer and the King of Ghazals Padma Bhushan Jagjit Singh ji on his birth anniversary. His melodious voice and soothing renditions continue to enthral his admirers. His contribution to the world of music shall always be remembered," Gehlot tweeted.

Marking the occasion, fans took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a few videos of Jagjit Singh singing melodious songs such as 'Koi Fariyaad', 'Hoshwalo Ko Khabar', and 'Tum Itna Jo' among others.

Jagjit Singh had breathed his last on October 10 in 2011. He wa 70.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor