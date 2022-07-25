Farmer dies due to electric shock in Kolhapur

Kolhapur: A farmer who had gone to the field to harvest was electrocuted. The deceased farmer's name is Rajendra Bhau Waliwade (age 53, Vasgade, Karveer). This incident took place today, Monday morning in Juna Mala farm in Vasgade.

According to the information provided by the police and relatives, Rajendra Waliwade is a farmer and goes to his farm every morning to bring manure for the animals. This morning he had gone to the farm as usual. As he did not return home until late, his nephew went to the farm to look for him. But at that time it was found that he fell unconscious due to the shock of the hanging electric wire.

Relatives rushed him to the CPR Hospital in Kolhapur for treatment, but he died shortly after undergoing treatment. This incident has been registered in Gandhinagar police station. He is survived by his wife, son and brother. After post-mortem, the body was handed over to relatives.

His relatives informed that the deceased Rajendra Waliwade had given a written complaint to the sub-centre of the Electricity Board a week ago about the electric wires hanging in the sugarcane fields at Vasagade. But still the relatives alleged that their victim was neglected due to the CPR hospital.