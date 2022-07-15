Farmer ends his life by hanging himself after his son's death

Killedharur (Beed): A heartbreaking incident has come to light at Asola in the taluk this morning where the boy's father, who committed suicide a week ago, also committed suicide. The deceased father's name is Mohan Pandhari Chole (55). A mountain of grief has fallen on the Chole family as two active men ended their lives within a week.

Shrikrishna Mohan Chole, a farmer from Asola, committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance near Dharur bus stand on July 8. At that time his father Mohan Chole was going to Pandharpur on foot. On hearing the news of his death, he retreated and cremated the boy with a heavy heart.

Meanwhile, Mohan Chole is disturbed by the grief of his son's death. Chole left the house saying that he will come back in some time on Thursday. Even after a long time, they did not return home. While searching for him, it was found that Laxman Tambure of Kolpimpri Shivara had committed suicide by hanging himself from an acacia tree in his farm. Dharur police have registered a case of sudden death in this case and further investigation is underway.



The Chola family has been devastated by the death of his father Mohan a week after the death of his son Shrikrishna. The village is reeling from the deaths. Mohan Chole is survived by a son-in-law and grandchildren.

