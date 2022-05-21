Farmer in Beed district suicide, due to problem of surplus Sugarcane and crop insurance

Last week, a farmer in Gevrai taluka committed suicide due to fear of surplus sugar. It is noteworthy that Namdev Jadhav had to take this extreme step when there was a sugar factory at a distance of only 25 km from the sugarcane field. Now various organizations have come forward to protest against this incident. Such incidents happen due to the arbitrariness of the administration. Although two years have passed, the issue of crop insurance for farmers in the Beed district has not been resolved yet. For such reasons, the farmer makes the final decision. Taking various issues of farmers, now Lal Bawta organization staged a sit-in agitation in front of the District Collector's office.

The problem of excess sugarcane has been exacerbated by the lack of proper planning by the sugar mills. Shocking information has come to light about farmer suicide in Gevrai taluka. The sugar factory was just 25 km from the cane field where Namdev Jadhav committed suicide. Therefore, the Lal Bawta organization has demanded that a case of culpable homicide be filed against the concerned sugar factory.

Thousands of farmers in the Beed district have been facing crop insurance for the last two years. Insurance companies are run by the central government, but the government is not ready to address the issues of the farmers. Crop insurance for 2020-21 is still with insurance companies. Despite several agitations, the farmers did not get their dues. This is why farmers are getting angry with the government.

In the Beed district, excess sugarcane and stagnant crop insurance are two major problems for farmers. Maharashtra Kisan Sabha and Lal Bawta have again become aggressive with various demands. Farmers are protesting in front of Beed District Collector's Office. After Jalna in Marathwada, there is a problem of excess sugarcane in Beed district.