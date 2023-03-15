Farmers delegation met CM Eknath Shinde with their 14 points demand: Dada Bhuse

Maharashtra state minister Dada Bhuse said that the farmers met Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde today with their 14 points demand. Chief minister and Deputy chief minister both were present in the meeting. Chief minister and deputy chief minister have suggested that Atul Save and I will meet the protesting farmers.

Thousands of farmers and tribals launched a march towards Mumbai from Nashik district in North Maharashtra in support of their demands, including an immediate financial relief of Rs 600 per quintal to onion growers, uninterrupted electricity supply for 12 hours and a waiver of agriculture loans.

They have also sought measures to arrest the fall of soybean, cotton and tur prices, and immediate relief to farmers affected by recent unseasonal rains and other natural calamities.

The march, organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), started from Dindori in Nashik district and will cover a distance of around 200km to reach Mumbai.