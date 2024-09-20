FDA Maharashtra Launches Special Campaign Ahead Of Festive Season: Edible Oil, Chilli Powder, and Milk Samples Seized In Mumbai

In preparation for the upcoming Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali celebrations, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has initiated an inspection campaign. Recently, raids were conducted on establishments selling sweets, snacks, cooking oils, and other food products, resulting in the collection of 76 samples for analysis.

Further actions will follow once the reports are received. During the inspections, cooking oils, chili powder, and milk lacking proper labeling were confiscated. The total weight of these items was 748 kilograms, valued at ₹2,84,240. Additionally, a sample of refined sunflower oil was taken, with 744 kilograms seized and valued at ₹1,11,600.

Two raids in Malad (East) addressed milk adulteration, leading to the seizure of 285 liters of milk worth ₹17,28,000. These samples have been sent for laboratory analysis. Despite limited resources, Thane office officials successfully carried out this initiative to ensure citizens receive safe and quality food products.

The FDA's Mumbai office also convened a meeting with sweet, mawa producers, and distributors to discuss safety measures for the festive season. Guidance was provided to 30 to 35 professionals on ensuring the sale of quality and fresh sweets, aiming to prevent incidents of food poisoning.