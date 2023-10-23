“Feels like smoking 3-4 cigarettes a day”: Supriya Sule voices concern over Pune's deteriorating air quality

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, aligned with the Sharad Pawar faction, expressed her deep concerns about the deteriorating air quality in Pune following her arrival in the city on Sunday. Via social media, she highlighted the alarming pollution levels and the adverse impact on public health, likening it to the effect of smoking several cigarettes daily.

Sule, in her post on the X platform, says, “Just arrived in Pune from Mumbai, and the air quality is a serious concern. Breathing this polluted air feels like smoking 3-4 cigarettes a day! The health of our citizens, especially children and the elderly, is at risk. We need immediate action from the government and local authorities to combat this issue.”

She also tagged the official X account of the Chief Minister's Office in Maharashtra, calling for immediate action from the government and local authorities to address the critical issue.

Just one day earlier, Sule had voiced her apprehensions regarding Mumbai's declining air quality and growing pollution, criticizing the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra for its purported inaction.

Sule criticized the government's lack of attention to the pollution problem and its failure to make decisions or engage in meaningful discussions about the issue. She referred to the government as "insensitive and fake," accusing it of focusing on unnecessary matters while ignoring critical environmental concerns.