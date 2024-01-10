"Few MLAs from Each Faction Could be Disqualified.." Legal Experts Weigh In Amid Shiv Sena Disqualification Verdict

Mumbai: All eyes in Maharashtra are on the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly today as Speaker Rahul Narvekar prepares to pronounce the much-anticipated verdict in the disqualification case of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. The highly charged political drama, stemming from the party split last year, has seen both factions led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray file counter-petitions for disqualification against each other's MLAs. The verdict, therefore, holds immense significance for the state's political landscape.

34 Petitions, Two Factions:

A total of 34 petitions were filed by both sides, which Narvekar has categorized into six phases for hearing. After carefully considering arguments from both factions, the Speaker is expected to either accept or reject some of these petitions in today's verdict. This could potentially result in disqualification of MLAs from both Thackeray and Shinde camps, significantly altering the current balance of power in the Assembly.

Legal Experts Weigh In:

Former Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Principal Secretary Anant Kalse predicts a nuanced outcome, stating that "the Speaker may disqualify only a few MLAs from each faction. The intricate rules surrounding disqualification cases, coupled with potential procedural lapses or lack of proper authority in some petition cases, could lead to both acceptance and rejection of petitions from both sides. However, it's also not unthinkable that no MLAs are disqualified at all." Senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam shares a similar sentiment, suggesting that "some petitions will be accepted and some will be dismissed."

The Verdict Process:

Narvekar is scheduled to read the verdict at 4 PM today in the Vidhan Sabha's central hall. While the full verdict runs to 500 pages, he will present a 5-10 page summary outlining the key conclusions. The complete document will then be made available to lawyers representing both factions.

Potential Fallout:

The verdict is likely to be challenged in the Supreme Court by the aggrieved faction. Additionally, it has the potential to trigger major shifts in Maharashtra's political landscape, impacting power dynamics and alliances within the Assembly.