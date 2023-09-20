'Fight for credit should end': Sanjay Raut on Women's Reservation Bill

Sanjay Raut emphasized that the Women's Reservation Bill is a national initiative, and therefore, there should be no contention regarding who deserves credit for its implementation. The fight for credit should end. This work (Women's Reservation Bill) is for the entire nation. It is your (BJP) government at present, it may be some other government (in rule) tomorrow. If you (BJP) talk about women then why do you fight over credit. You have brought the bill, you have tabled it, you've shown the courage and we appreciate your courage, said Raut.

As the debate on the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha approached during the ongoing special session of Parliament, the INDIA bloc convened a meeting to formulate their tactics for the parliamentary floor. This meeting took place at the parliamentary office of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. On Tuesday, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. The bill has been named Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. In 2008, the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government tabled the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, and it was passed in 2010. However, the Bill was never taken up for consideration in the Lok Sabha.

In his introduction of the bill in the house, Meghwal stated, This bill is in relation to women empowerment. By amending Article 239AA of the Constitution, 33 percent of seats will be reserved for women in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Article 330A reservations of seats for SC/ST in the House of People.