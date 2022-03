'Find your self and you will find strength,' says Rhea Chakraborty as she looks stunning in new photos

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been 'rhenew'ing her life since 2022 started and has been regularly sharing life updates and gorgeous pictures of herself on her social media accounts.

The 'Jalebi' actor took to her Instagram account on Monday to post stunning pictures of herself in an orange one-shoulder gown, which had a thigh-high slit. She paired the cut-out dress with matching strappy heels.

She opted for nude makeup and left her hair open. She accessorized the look with orange and pink dangly earrings and let her look to the talking.

She took to her caption and wrote an inspiring message, which read, "Find your self and you will find strength, fortitude, grit, compassion and love #rhenew #normalcyisunderrated."

Rhea was recently seen at the wedding of her best friend, Shibhani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar.

On the work front, she was last seen in the multi-starrer film, 'Chehre' in 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor