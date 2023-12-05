FIR against six organisers of Maratha quota activist's rally for violation of time limit

Six organizers of a rally led by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district are now facing an FIR from the police. The case stems from the alleged violation of the permitted time limit for the event. The organizers had previously obtained police permission for Jarange's rally in Kannad city on December 2, with the scheduled duration from 6 pm to 10 pm. However, authorities claim that the rally exceeded the stipulated timeframe, leading to the registration of the First Information Report (FIR).

But the rally started at 11 pm and ended at 12.40 am the next day, violating the time limit mentioned by the organisers while seeking permission, as per the First Information Report (FIR) registered on Sunday. Loudspeakers were also used at the rally, creating nuisance for residents nearby, it said.

Jarange has been actively touring various regions of Maharashtra to advocate for increased awareness regarding his call for reservation for the Maratha community. Following his engagement in Kannad, the activist extended his outreach to Jalgaon and Buldhana districts on Monday. He will stay in Hingoli district of Marathwada region on Tuesday night after meeting Maratha community members in Akola and Washim districts, an organiser of his tour said in a release.

The case has been registered against the six organisers under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobeying a lawful order given by a public servant), 268 (public nuisance) and 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue) and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, an official said.