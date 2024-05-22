FIR Registered Against Union Minister Kapil Patil And His Associates For Disrupting Polling in Bhiwandi

A case has been registered against several individuals, including Union Minister Kapil Patil, for allegedly obstructing official duty and using abusive language at a polling booth during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Bhiwandi. On May 20, 2024, Police Sub-Inspector Suresh Ghuge, deployed as a Sector Officer at a polling station in Bala Compound, Avchitpada area, received a call from PSI Kalu Gavari, informing him that the accused Dada Gosavi was attempting to enter the polling booth premises.

Upon reaching the spot, Ghuge found that Gosavi had called BJP's official Lok Sabha candidate Kapil Patil, along with his associates Harshal Patil and Ravi Sawant. This group allegedly engaged in an argument with Ghuge, using abusive language and threatening him, thereby obstructing the official election process.

Based on Ghuge's complaint, Shantinagar Police Station has registered a case against the accused under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Ghuge, the culprits were attempting to disrupt the electoral process through intimidation tactics. The accused are yet to be apprehended, and further details are awaited as the probe progresses. Union Minister Patil has not provided any explanation regarding the charges against him.