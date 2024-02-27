Fire at BMC's Pise Water Pumping Station, No Water In East Suburbs, South Mumbai

Water distribution to the eastern regions of the Eastern suburbs faces disruption following a fire outbreak at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Pise Water Pumping Station on Monday evening.

According to civic authorities, the fire incident has necessitated the suspension of the supply network originating from the Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli, and Bhandarwada reservoirs in Mumbai. These reservoirs rely on water from the lakes routed through the Pise station.

Officials have indicated that water supply to the eastern suburbs, spanning from Kurla to Mulund, will experience disruptions over the next 24 hours. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries from the fire, and investigations are ongoing to determine its cause.



As a consequence of the fire, water supply will be suspended from midnight today until further notice in several areas, including the eastern part of the eastern suburbs, Trombay Low Level Reservoir, Trombay High Level Reservoir, Ghatkopar Low Level Reservoir, F South, and F North Ward. Additionally, water supply from Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli, and Bhandarwada reservoirs in the city will be affected. Similarly, water supply from Mumbai 2 and 3 water lines in Thane city, Bhiwandi, and areas outside the city will also be halted.

Areas Affected by Complete Water Cuts:

T Ward (East and West)

S Ward (Nahur East, Bhandup East, Vikhroli East)

N Ward (Vikhroli East, Ghatkopar East, Sarvodaya Nagar, Narayan Nagar)

Complete area of M East and M West

Complete area of F South and F North ward

E, B, and A Wards supplied water from Bhandarwada Reservoir



Furthermore, there is a possibility of decreased water pressure in the western suburbs and other parts of Mumbai. The BMC urges residents to use water sparingly and cooperate with the authorities during this challenging period, as stated in their official communication. Remaining municipal areas in western suburbs, eastern suburbs, and city areas may suffer 30% water supply reduction.