Fire breaks out at godown in Mumbra, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out in a plasticware stocking godown in the Mumbra area of Thane city. As many as four fire tenders arrived at the spot to douse the fire. The Mumbra police team is also on the spot.

There are no reports of injuries as of now in the major blaze that started at 7pm, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

“The blaze is now under control after almost two hours. While the fire is yet to be doused completely. The team is working on it,” said Avinash Sawant, chief of RDMC.

