Fire breaks out at Mumbai's BEST power substation, no casualties reported

On Monday night, a fire broke out in a power substation of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) here, but no one was injured, according to civic officials.

The fire broke out around 9.30 p.m. in the power substation behind Vidyalankar College in the Sangam Nagar neighbourhood of Wadala (East).

A civic official said at least four fire engines were at the spot to douse the flames and there was no report of any casualty. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.