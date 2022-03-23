Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Vitthal Niwas building
By ANI | Published: March 23, 2022 01:06 PM2022-03-23T13:06:59+5:302022-03-23T13:15:07+5:30
A fire broke out at the Vitthal Niwas building in Mumbai on Wednesday.
No injuries have been reported so far, said Mumbai Fire Brigade, which rushed to douse out the fire.
Three fire tenders are present at the spot.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor