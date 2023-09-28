Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Mumbai's Kurla

A fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mumbai's Kurla area in the early hours of Thursday, according to Mumbai Fire Brigade. A total of 10 fire engines have arrived on the spot to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, news agency ANI reported. Earlier a fire broke out on the 13th floor of a high-rise building in the Dadar area of Mumbai last week, leaving an elderly dead.