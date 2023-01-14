Fire breaks out in Chemical factory Gokul Shirgaon, no casualty reported

On Saturday afternoon, a big fire broke out at a chemical factory in Gokul Shirgaon MIDC, which is located near Kolhapur. The entire company is in flames, and efforts are being made to bring the fire under control using 10 firefighting vehicles from KMC, Kolhapur Airport, and MIDC. Fortunately, no casualties have been recorded in the incident thus far. The fire's cause is still unknown.

The fire broke out in Thermochem Unit Two of Ceraflux India Private Limited Company, which is involved in manufacturing and designing metallurgical products, foundry chemicals, and consumables. According to primary information obtained from company personnel, the fire broke out at 3 p.m. and has yet to be brought under control. When the staff realised there was a fire at the company, they promptly left. Because of the existence of chemical tanks in the company, it is difficult to contain the fire.