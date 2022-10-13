Fire breaks out in Vasai school, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out in a school in Vasai due to short circuit. The fire broke out around 12 noon. The Vidya Vikasini School (ICSE) administration moved the children out of the school immediately after noticing the smoke. Children were safely brought out of the school, claim reports.

No loss of life or injuries were reported in this incident, however the luggage room in the school was completely gutted. The Vidya Vikasini School (ICSE) is located in Vasai East Phadarwadi area. The fire has been brought under control as per the latest reports.