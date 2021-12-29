First look of Mohanlal from 'Bro Daddy' unveiled
By ANI | Published: December 29, 2021 09:43 PM2021-12-29T21:43:14+5:302021-12-29T21:50:13+5:30
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, on Wednesday, treated fans with his first look from his film 'Bro Daddy'.
The poster features decked-up Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran standing on the staircase.
Sharing the poster, Mohanlal wrote, "Here is the official first look poster of #BroDaddy #ComingSoon."
Mohanlal's look has received huge praises from the netizens.
"Killer look," a fan commented.
"Super hot. Love this look," another one wrote.
'Bro Daddy' is Prithviraj Sukumaran's second directorial. The movie will be out on Disney+Hotstar.
Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Unni Mukundan, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, and Soubin Shahir are also a part of 'Bro Daddy'.
( With inputs from ANI )
