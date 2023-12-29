Five New Covid-19 Cases Detected in Amravati District, Sparking Concerns

Amaravati: A renewed rise in COVID-19 cases is causing worry in Amravati district, as five new infections were registered by the health department on Thursday. This comes as a cause for concern, prompting renewed calls for caution and preventive measures.



According to reports, samples from 52 suspected individuals were sent for testing at the Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University laboratory. Five of these samples, translating to nearly 10% of the tested pool, returned positive for Covid-19.



Two of the newly identified cases are residents of Amravati city, while three were admitted for treatment at the Department Referral Service Hospital. One of these patients, a woman, reportedly hails from neighboring Akola district.



The detection of these new cases has triggered concerns about a potential resurgence of Covid-19 in the district.

The health department has urged citizens to remain vigilant and ensure complete vaccination coverage.