Five Shots, One Life Lost: Pune Hotel Death Under Investigation

A 26-year-old software engineer was shot dead on Saturday night in a Pune hotel room. Five gunshots fired in room 306 at OYO rooms, Laxmi Chowk, Hinjewadi, struck the victim in the neck and head. Her boyfriend, 30-year-old Rishabh Nigam, confessed to the crime to Navi Mumbai police and was later arrested by Hinjewadi police on Sunday. Nigam arrived in Pune on January 25, checking into the hotel and presenting his Aadhaar card for identification. The victim, Vandana Dwivedi, met him the following evening. Initial investigations reveal a ten-year relationship between the couple, both Lucknow natives. However, their relationship reportedly became strained after Dwivedi moved to Pune for work.

A fight allegedly occurred late Saturday night in the hotel room. Police recovered a helmet, dark chocolate, clothes, and the victim's body near the bed in a pool of blood. Footage from a third-floor CCTV camera shows a man leaving room 306 shortly before 10 pm on Saturday, presumably after the murder.Police believe Nigam shot Dwivedi around 9:30 pm before fleeing to Mumbai by taxi. A Hinjewadi police team, upon receiving information from Navi Mumbai police, apprehended Nigam in Mumbai. Investigation suggests Nigam felt ignored by Dwivedi lately and believed she orchestrated recent attacks on him in Lucknow. He also suspected she was seeing someone else. A senior Pimpri-Chinchwad police officer stated the initial probe points towards an unhealthy and strained relationship as the motive. "The murder weapon, a high-end pistol of the latest make, is being investigated for its source and acquisition," the officer added. "We will determine the family backgrounds of both individuals and gather further details through police custody questioning. The accused will be presented in court on Monday."